Louisiana posted growth of 3.8% in real gross domestic product during first quarter, compared to the previous quarter - which means the state outpaced the national average of 3.1% in GDP growth.

The state was No. 10 in the nation for economic growth during first quarter and comprises 1.2% of total U.S. GDP.

It appears the majority of that growth was driven by non-durable goods manufacturing sector which grew by 2.09% during first quarter and was the highest in the nation for that sector. Non-durable goods are often single use or short-term use materials bought by consumers like food or beauty products but also includes gasoline.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data, released Thursday, showed that Louisiana has rebounded after weak growth for the majority of 2018. During third quarter last year, the state even had negative GDP growth of less than 1%.

Louisiana’s GDP was more than $256 billion as of first quarter, up from $247 billion during first quarter last year.

Gross domestic product measures the market value of goods and services produced and is one widely-used benchmark for the economy.

GDP generated by construction, wholesale trade and the information sector dropped by less than one percentage point during first quarter in the state.

Meanwhile, mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction, utilities, manufacturing, retail trade and insurance and finance sectors saw some growth during first quarter.

Real estate, administrative support, accommodation and food services alongside government contracted slightly during the same time frame.

West Virginia had the fastest growing GDP during first quarter with 5.2% and Texas sat at No. 2 for GDP growth with 5.1%, records show. Mississippi saw sluggish GDP growth of less than 2% and Alabama grew by 2.7% during the same time period.