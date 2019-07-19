Louisiana's nonfarm employment increased by 3,700 jobs for the past 12 months ending in June, which was largely driven by education and health services.

Louisiana ended June with 1,988,300 jobs, according to preliminary numbers released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.

There were 12,100 more people working in education and health services, an increase of 3.8%, for a total of 323,700 workers. Manufacturing was up by 2,200 jobs, or 2%, to 138,100; leisure and hospitality jobs, 3,100 workers, or 1.3%, to 242,600 workers; trade, transportation and utilities, 3,900 jobs, or 1.6%, to 382,300 jobs.

Louisiana adds 4,300 jobs over 12-month period through May Louisiana's nonfarm employment rose by 4,300 jobs for the 12 months ending in May, thanks to a big jump in the number of people working in edu…

Meanwhile, construction employment fell 8.4%, or 13,100 jobs, to 142,400. Mining and logging, which includes oil and gas, lost 300 jobs and had 35,700 workers. The information sector dropped 5.5% to 21,700 workers; professional and business services by 900 jobs to 212,000; and government, a less than 1 percent decline to 324,700 workers.

Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans among 5 of 9 metro areas posting job gains in Louisiana The Baton Rouge metro area narrowly added 200 jobs over the past 12 months through May.