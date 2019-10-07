A lot near the intersection of Jefferson and Old Hammond highways has been sold for $875,000 to a business controlled by Kevin Reilly Jr., the head of Lamar Advertising.
Studio Park M-4A LLC bought the site at 7615 Old Hammond in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The sellers were Anne Lynne Holloway Pennison and Lisa Holloway Sober.
Lance Hayes Flowers occupies the 0.9-acre site.
Benjamin Stalter of Maestri-Murrell Real Estate said Reilly bought the land as an investment. The plan is for the florist shop to operate on the property, while the best use for the site is determined. “They’re eventually looking to reposition the site,” said Stalter, who represented both parties in the sale along with Jonathan Walker, also of Maestri-Murrell.