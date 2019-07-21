Baton Rouge area
Mesh in Baton Rouge and Innovative Advertising in Mandeville were recipients of Telly Awards honoring excellence in video and television across all screens.
Mesh won silver and bronze awards for Don’s Seafood "Gulf to Table" branded content campaigns and two bronze awards for Baton Rouge General "Treatment Changes Everything" in the general local TV and craft local TV categories.
A silver award recognizing a video production for Essential Federal Credit Union in Baton Rouge titled ”Taking the Leap” in the nonbroadcast general-corporate image category went to Innovative Advertising.
More than 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents were judged in the Telly Awards.
New Orleans area
The American Institute of CPAs presented a Special Recognition Award to Gerard “Jerry” Schreiber Jr., a partner with Schreiber & Schreiber, recognizing his influence, commitment and length of service to the certified public accountant profession.
Schreiber was recognized for sharing his expertise on disaster tax relief with CPAs and state CPA societies affected by major catastrophes, including Hurricane Katrina. Schreiber has appeared on IRS’ Tax Talk Today and IRS Nationwide Tax Forums. He also has authored continuing education courses on individual income taxes, IRS practice and procedure, casualty losses, Hurricane Katrina matters, GO Zone Act and Circular 230. In 2018 he received the Arthur J. Dixon Memorial Award, the highest honor bestowed by the accounting profession in taxation.
Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center in Covington, and three of its employees were honored by the U.S. National Guard and Reserves for their support of military personnel and their families.
The Above and Beyond Award recognizing employers was given to Jennifer Schmidt, Lakeview Regional's chief nursing officer, and Patriot Awards recognizing supervisor support went to Daphne Guidry, the hospital's critical care and intensive care unit manager, and Mirtha Poulliard, its patient services director. Lakeview Regional was awarded the organization's ProPatria award as its Business of the Year.