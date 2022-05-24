Sempra Infrastructure, the subsidiary of Sempra that operates Cameron LNG in Cameron Parish, has signed an agreement with three of its fellow investors in the liquefied natural gas export terminal to develop a carbon sequestration project at the facility.
Sempra Infrastructure’s deal for the project, dubbed the Hackberry Sequestration Facility, is with TotalEnergies, Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and Mitsubishi Corp. Sempra’s other partner at Cameron LNG is NYK, a shipping company.
A timeline for the carbon capture project is uncertain, but a Sempra news release said a final investment decision is still pending. The companies filed an application last year for an injection well permit with the Environmental Protection Agency to store up to 2 million metric tons annually of carbon dioxide.
Carbon capture is a process that involves trapping emissions on site and burying them deep underground. It is lauded by industry advocates but derided by environmental justice groups as ineffective.
“This project is expected to be among the first North American carbon capture facilities designed to receive and store CO2 from multiple sources, and our goal is for this facility to set the gold standard for safe and permanent CO2 storage,” Sempra Infrastructure CEO Justin Bird said in a statement.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said the sequestration facility will “allow our state to sustain industry without sacrificing our long-term carbon-reduction goals.”
“In fact, these types of projects position companies in Louisiana to grow and thrive as the world transitions to a low carbon future and to also leverage the geology, workforce, and infrastructure that positions Louisiana to be a hub and world leader in this arena,” Edwards said in a statement.
Cameron LNG began operations in 2020 and already has an expansion project is in the works. The expansion is still being reviewed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Cameron LNG recently announced a supply agreement to provide 2 million metric tons of LNG annually to the Polish Oil & Gas Co.