A former power station in St. Gabriel that has been repurposed into a shipping and logistics terminal has opened for business, the company behind the terminal said.
Willow Glen Terminal said its recommissioned facility has signed an agreement to supply renewable fuel feedstock to a “leading renewable diesel producer” in Norco. The terminal will offer marine and truck transloading services and bulk liquids storage for the renewable diesel producer.
The company bought the 700-acre property in August 2020 with the intention of transforming the decommissioned power station there into a “multi-modal logistics hub,” according to a news release. The Willow Glen Power Station had been out of commission since 2016.
“We had a unique opportunity to reuse, rebuild, and repurpose legacy infrastructure,” Stephen Senter, Willow Glen’s vice president of business development, said in a statement. “Our vision was to establish WGT as a model for sustainable redevelopment and opening for business is a major step forward.”
Willow Glen Terminal said the facility offers 2.25 million barrels worth of bulk liquids storage, as well as a deepwater ship dock and access to railway and pipelines.