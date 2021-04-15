The number of homes sold in metro Baton Rouge was 36% higher in March than the year before, bringing the streak of year-to-year double-digit percentage increases in houses sold to 10 months.
There were 1,278 homes sold in the nine-parish area in March, according to figures released Thursday by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors' Multiple Listing Service, up from 940 sales in March 2020. Record-low interest rates have helped the market roar back after down months caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
A strong sales gain in East Baton Rouge Parish boosted the numbers. There were 653 MLS sales in the parish during March, a 35.2% gain from 483 sales a year ago.
Ascension and Livingston parishes were close behind in terms of sales gains. There were 231 home sales in Ascension during March, a 29.8% increase from the 178 sales a year earlier. Livingston Parish had a 29.4% gain from 194 to 251 sales.
The median sales price areawide for a home was $235,000 in March, meaning that half of the homes sold for less than that price, half sold for more. That’s a 9.6% gain over the median sales price of $214,405 in March 2020.
Pending sales, a sign of future activity, were up 36.2% in March to 1,352 from 993 a year ago.
Inventory was down 64.4% to 1,807 homes from 4,198 homes in March 2020. New listings rose by 1.7% from 1,333 in 2020 to 1,355.
At the current sales pace, there is a 1.6-month supply of homes on the market, down from 4.5 months in March 2020. Local real estate experts have said the limited supply of homes is one of the biggest issues facing the market.
The number of days a home was on the market before it was sold dropped to 67 from 84 the year before.
Through the first three months of the year, 3,905 homes have been sold in metro Baton Rouge, up from 2,361 MLS sales through March 2020, a 31.1% increase. Ascension is up 37.6% to 571 MLS sales from 415 for the first quarter of 2020. East Baton Rouge has increased by 26% from 1,226 to 1,545. Livingston is up 22.5% from 498 sales to 610.