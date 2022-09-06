A 7.2-acre tract of land near the intersection of Siegen Lane and Perkins Road has been sold for $3.7 million to a local charter school operator.
Crawfish Aquatics sold the adjacent property, said Keagan Finley of Elifin Realty. Finley represented the buyer and the seller.
Jayme Cramer, CFO & COO of Crawfish Aquatics, said in a statement that the swim club is pleased the buyer is also focused on building up children and the community.
Officials with Kenilworth Science & Technology School said the plan is to build a K-8 school on the property. Plans are for the school to open in time for the 2023-24 school year.