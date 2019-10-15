Baton Rouge-based Aerial Access Equipment expects to shutter its doors soon, the company confirmed.
Aerial Access Equipment rents and repairs construction equipment such as cranes and forklifts to businesses in the petrochemical industry and has offices in Lake Charles, New Orleans and Houston and Beaumont, Texas, in addition to its Baton Rouge headquarters.
In mid-September, Aerial Access Equipment hired Tiger Group to conduct an online auction of construction rental equipment that included more than 1,500 cranes, forklifts and excavators, among other types of equipment. A second auction is scheduled for Oct. 22 for several hundred more items. The auctions are to repay creditors of Aerial Access, the auction company's website says.
Aerial Access was founded in 1998 by Gene Torrence, a former H&E Equipment employee. The current CEO is David Bourdon, who declined an interview.
The company has at least two dozen employees, according to its LinkedIn profile. Aerial Access Equipment's annual gross revenue was $33.7 million in 2017, the most recent data available.
The business experienced fraud by a former employee in recent years. In 2016, the former controller of the company was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison after embezzling nearly $460,000 in company funds between 2012 and 2015 to pay for personal expenses.
In 2004, private equity companies in Atlanta, SouthPointe Ventures LLC and Source Capital acquired Aerial Access Equipment for an undisclosed amount.
In 2007, Source Capital recapitalized Aerial Access Equipment with $41.5 million from Connecticut-based hedge fund Plainfield Asset Management as two loans and a line of credit.
In 2008, Aerial Access Equipment acquired Baton Rouge-based Onsite Equipment Maintenance to expand the business. In 2012, the company acquired another independent equipment dealer, Cooks Coastal Rental in Spanish Fort, Alabama. Both of those acquisitions were financed by Source Capital's investment but the company is no longer in its portfolio, according to Source Capital's website.