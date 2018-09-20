Several local nonprofit organizations are putting forth ideas for Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's endorsement in an effort to land a $3 million grant from JPMorgan Chase.
Chase launched the "AdvancingCities Challenge" Sept. 12, and issued a request for proposals for the $500 million, five-year program. The financial giant said it aims to invest in cities where "conditions exist to help those who have not benefited from economic growth," and will award four to six grants a year.
Only nonprofit groups are eligible to apply, but Chase is discouraging multiple entries per city, and the applicant must have the endorsement of a local government leader.
"This grant aligns perfectly with my administration's focus on workforce development, small businesses, financial literacy, and neighborhood revitalization," Broome said in a statement. "We are evaluating a number of ideas that have been put forth by highly qualified groups, and will be selecting a group to work with next week."
Broome's office declined to say which nonprofit groups have put forth ideas.
Officials with the Research Park Corp., which oversees the Louisiana Technology Park and other startup-focused groups, participated in a conference call Chase put on about the initiative. During a meeting today, RPC board members indicated interest in offering up a proposal.
Genevieve Silverman, executive director of the RPC, said the group will likely wait to "see what (Broome's) priorities are."
"Every city and town in the U.S. that has the capacity will be applying for this, so it'll be an interesting process," said RPC member Edmund Giering. "They're essentially leaving it to the mayor to make the call because the mayor has to write the letter of support."
The Redevelopment Authority also is eyeing the initiative. Chris Tyson, executive director of the RDA, said the program is about forming a "collaborative of agencies." He also said the discussions have been "very preliminary," though RPC members said the RDA was considering its Plank Road redevelopment plan as a potential proposal.
Chase said the program combines its lending capital, philanthropic capital and expertise to invest in cities. It expects to attract another $1 billion in outside capital.
Proposals must include at least two of Chase's four categories in its "model for impact." Those categories are jobs and skills, small business expansion, financial health and neighborhood revitalization.
Chase specifically mentioned problems like barriers to economic opportunity, particularly relating to race and gender; financial insecurity of residents; and the skills gap.
Applications are due Nov. 30, and winners will be announced in late April 2019.
Davis Rhorer, executive director of the Downtown Development District, said his organization is not allowed to submit the proposal because it is a governmental entity. But he said he is reviewing the initiative to see if the DDD can pitch in.
"Certainly I could come up with a lot of applicable projects," he said.