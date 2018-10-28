Urban League plans veterans business event
The Urban League of Louisiana is holding its annual Veterans Small Business Breakfast and Resources Summit from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 9 at its offices, 4640 South Carrollton Ave., Suite 110, New Orleans.
The free veterans entrepreneurship event is part of National Veterans Small Business Week.
Veteran entrepreneurs will hear about resources available to them and their spouses to start or grow their businesses with opportunities for resources-sharing, storytelling and connections.
Keynote speaker is Dr. Carla Antoine, retired U.S. Navy hospital corpsman and CEO of Life Towne Center, an organization that provides services to veterans across the state for entrepreneurial development and transitioning from military to civilian life.
Seating is limited and registration is at www.eventbrite.com/e/annual-veterans-small-business-breakfast-and-resources-summit-tickets-50663716540.
Conference focuses on living longer in La.
The Environment and Health Council of Louisiana is hosting its annual conference with the theme “Living Longer (and Better) in Louisiana" from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 1 at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will discuss advantages of retirement in Louisiana, tourist attractions and resources available to assist citizens. Department of Health Services Assistant Secretary Tara LeBlanc, with the Office of Adult and Aging Services, will discuss health advances for seniors and successes of her department in meeting the needs of Louisiana residents of all ages.
A panel of Pennington researchers will update participants on advances in the field of aging, caregiver maintenance and benefits of diet and exercise. Other panels will explore activities that promote longevity; financial planning for living longer and better; designing homes for affordable retirement living; livable communities; and updates on the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, Medicare and investing for retirement.
Pre-registration is at www.ehcla.org.
Grant to fund food safety training
The LSU AgCenter has received a grant of about $150,000 that will fund food safety training efforts.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture awarded the grant to AgCenter food safety specialist Achyut Adhikari.
The training program will focus on food safety risks associated with water from irrigation and other sources on farms. Adhikari is planning several workshops to teach produce growers about water rules in the Food Safety Modernization Act as well as methods to treat water. Dates will be announced later.
The workshops will feature information on treatments developed by the AgCenter and validated on farms, he said. The treatments include chlorine dioxide, ultraviolet light and zeolite filtration. The training events also will include hands-on activities with a mobile, small-scale water treatment system.
The Southern University Ag Center, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, the Produce Safety Alliance and several other organizations will be collaborators on the project, Adhikari said.
Project aimed at improving legal access
The Louisiana Bar Foundation has hired a licensed attorney and a legal innovation and technology consultant to improve accessibility, effectiveness and efficiency of legal services in Louisiana.
The foundation is spearheading an effort to adopt an integrated civil legal aid service delivery portal, using artificial intelligence and subject matter expert contributors. The project, which is derived from a Legal Service Corp. pilot program, aims to direct Louisiana's low-income and under-served communities to the most appropriate resources in the civil legal network.
The effort will be led by Amanda L. Brown, who spent one year in-residence at Microsoft headquarters where she was the inaugural Microsoft NextGen Fellow for the ABA Center for Innovation. She worked with the legal community and in-house technologists to support the design and develop the Legal Service Corp. Portal Project pilot, from which the Civil Legal Aid Navigator project is derived. Brown previously served as a Louisiana Bar Foundation flood recovery fellow with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services. She is a 2016 graduate of Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.
Researcher studying Formosan termite habits
Qian “Karen” Sun, urban entomologist with the LSU AgCenter, is studying the communication behaviors of Formosan subterranean termites with the long-term goals of understanding their social behavior and to control the pests.
Her research will focus on how termites use chemicals for social communication.
“We will be looking at the different ways that pheromones are used by the insects to find food and organize their social behavior,” Sun said. “Termites produce a number of chemicals they use to communicate with each other.”
There is the possibility that the work she is doing could result in a viable pesticide.
Trade Week event scheduled in BR
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber and World Trade Center of New Orleans are partnering to bring several events to the Louisiana State Welcome Center, 900 N. Third St., in Baton Rouge from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 8 as an extension of the second annual Louisiana International Trade Week and Jubilee being held in New Orleans.
The activities in Baton Rouge will include discussions and moderated panels on public-private partnerships, innovations in energy and chemicals, amplifying foreign direct investment and a roundtable discussion with the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
The weeklong event in New Orleans, during Nov. 5-9, is aimed at promoting international trade and economic development opportunities in Louisiana, and features keynote speakers, panel sessions, site tours, awards and a black-tie fundraising event. More information is at www.wtcno.org.
Pre-Law Institute career event planned
Urban Restoration Enhancement Corp. is accepting applications until Nov. 5 for the 2018-19 College & Career Ready Initiative’s Pre-Law Institute scheduled for Nov. 27 through March 20.
The free Pre-Law Institute is open to all Baton Rouge High School students with a GPA of 2.5 or higher. Sessions will be held Mondays through Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Southern University Law Center.
Participants also will meet with a variety of law professionals; participate in mock criminal trials; gain experience with preparing an opening statement, writing a closing argument, introducing evidence and examining witnesses; develop an understanding of the legal and criminal justice system.
Registration is at http://urecbr.com/apply-for-the-college-career-ready-pre-law-institute.
Integra Realty open Magazine St. office
Integra Realty Resources, an independent commercial real estate valuation and consulting firm, has opened an office at 643 Magazine St., Suite 330, in New Orleans.
James "Jim" O. Turner II is territorial director of the office, with four professionals on staff. The Greenwood, Mississippi, native started his appraisal career in 2003 with Praytor Appraisal Services in Jackson, Mississippi, and was with JLT Realty, where he provided real estate valuation and consultation services, along with right of way consultation. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration in real estate and insurance from Delta State University.
With the opening of the New Orleans office and one in Little Rock, Arkansas, the company has added 17 offices nationwide, launched IRR-Hotels, a hotels specialty practice group, and expanded its litigation practice group and healthcare and senior housing specialty practice.
Software firm launches food truck app
New Orleans software startup Bienville Software Inc. has launched a food truck mobile app called NOMAD.
The app, created by husband and wife team Walter and Ellen Gugenberger, allows customers to see “real-time” locations of participating trucks, view menus, order ahead, pay for their meals and have their order ready for pickup without waiting in line. The app is available exclusively for the New Orleans market through Apple Store and Google Play, serving iPhone and Android customers. The Gugenbergers said they plan to make NOMAD available statewide and nationwide in 2019.
A native of Wels, Austria, Walter Gugenberger has a master’s degree in computer science from Johannes Kepler University and is the owner of New Orleans-based Flow Digital, a software development company. Ellen Gugenberger, NOMAD’s co-founder and president, owns The Lafayette Co. communications firm, based in Washington, D.C. and New Orleans. The Louisiana native is a graduate of LSU. The couple, along with three other Louisiana-based partners, began researching the national food truck industry in 2017.
Company culture seminar scheduled
A seminar on building a positive company culture will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 31 at the Entergy Office at 4809 Jefferson Highway in Jefferson, hosted by the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission and Jefferson Chamber of Commerce.
Four experts from the regional business community will discuss how to build a positive company culture; building employee engagement and productivity; getting the right people on the team; and successful case studies from local business owners. The speakers are Ashley Flesch, Sleep Number; Ben Zapata, Omega Concierge Services; Sam Brulio, Pond Co.; and Doug Mills, Gillis Ellis & Baker.
The cost is $5, which covers breakfast. Information and registration are at www.jedco.org and www.jeffersonchamber.org.
BioDistrict event looks at innovation district
The BioDistrict Conference, delayed because of the threat of Tropical Storm Gordon, has been rescheduled for Oct. 31 at the Louisiana Cancer Research Center, 700 Tulane Ave., in New Orleans.
The conference will focus on the development of the BioMedical District of New Orleans as an innovation district and the tools that can be leveraged to ensure prosperity and equitable development. A networking reception begins at 9:30 a.m. and the program runs from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. The free event is hosted by the Greater New Orleans Foundation, New Orleans Business Alliance and other local partners.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell will address the conference. Keynote speaker is Bruce Katz, a former Brookings Institution centennial scholar and co-founder of the New Localism Advisors, which advises metropolitan, national and global leaders from the government, business and civic sectors on public reforms and private innovations that advance the competitiveness of metropolitan areas.
Registration is at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-geography-of-innovation-the-biomedical-district-tickets-50745040783?aff=erelexpmlt.