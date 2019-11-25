A popular food-delivery app is giving back to the community by delivering free meals to local families in need for Thanksgiving.
For the past five weeks, Waitr has set aside a portion of all orders to fund their initiative called Share Thanksgiving. On Monday, employees began delivering free meals to Baton Rouge and Lafayette families in need.
"Every day, Waitr provides thousands of meals to its customers, but these Share Thanksgiving deliveries are truly special deliveries in every sense of the word," a Waitr spokesperson said. "It’s just a really nice way to give back to the community that honestly does so much for us."
The initiative is a nationwide program to help families who need it most during the holidays.