More than 1,100 prisoners in Louisiana received $6.2 million in state and federal unemployment benefits that they did not appear to be eligible for, a Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office report says.

The most recent audit, released Monday, represents less than 1% of unemployment benefits paid in Louisiana since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The auditor previously found that nearly 100,000 individuals received at least $405.3 million in unemployment benefits, perhaps more, that the state's workforce agency claims were due to sophisticated criminal attacks to circumvent the state agency's system.

State employees parsed through 714,446 applications for unemployment benefits between the end of March 2020 and March 31, a period in which $8.14 billion in state and federal benefits was paid to jobless workers across Louisiana.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission said it routinely weeds out anyone who is incarcerated, and therefore ineligible for unemployment benefits. The agency does that once a week through a national database that it said encompasses 99% of those in prison or jail.

"We found 92 individuals received only one week of benefits while they were incarcerated, which may indicate LWC identified them through its weekly data match and stopped payments," Legislative Auditor Michael Waguespack said in a letter about the report.

But 1,103 individuals received unemployment benefits for more than one week, during a period between March 2020 and November 2020, inferring the state's vendor system, Appriss, fell short. Appriss pulls data from 2,000 jails and Department of Corrections facilities and is used by other state agencies to combat fraud.

After benefits are paid, the state has the power to clawback payments to anyone, even from financial institutions. The state can get that money back by taking any state or federal income refunds and can also refer anyone to the Attorney General's office for further fraud review.

Of those who applied for benefits that were not eligible, 81% were for those vying for a slice of federal unemployment benefits as 'gig workers' and independent contractors. The state doesn't have employment records to cross-check for those types workers, which is the usual process. As such, the state says these individuals took advantage of the self-reporting system under the benefits for independent contractors.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

"LWC indicated these potentially improper payments occurred because its data match between its unemployment benefit information and its vendor’s incarceration data did not work correctly. The agency is working with its vendor to identify and resolve the issue," Waguespack said in his letter.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission's top leader, Ava Cates, formerly Dejoie, noted that individuals who enter the correctional system are a "prime pool of individuals to get their identity stolen and used for fraudulent unemployment claims. These individuals are generally not in the position to monitor activity surrounding their personal identifying information."

Cates said an initial review indicates some individuals were incarcerated for a "very short period of time," less than a week, and filed for benefits unknowingly that they were not eligible for.

In some cases, individuals were incarcerated after their initial unemployment benefits application and "someone else continues to file on their behalf." Others knew about an unemployment claim, but the money was going to somebody else outside of the correctional system. Some were a victim of identity theft. Sometimes, though, those in the correctional system are in on the scheme, the state said.

“We have zero-tolerance for criminals who exploit our systems at the expense of Louisianians,” Cates said in a news release, noting that there are criminal networks that have targeted unemployment benefits across the nation.

The state has turned over more than 35,000 cases of suspected fraud to law enforcement.

Louisiana sent over $405M in unemployment benefits to people not eligible to receive it Nearly 100,000 people received $405.3 million in unemployment benefits to which they were not entitled and the numbers are probably much large…