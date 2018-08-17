Louisiana added 26,000 jobs in July compared to a year earlier, lifting employment to 1,980,200.
The preliminary figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics represented the latest in a string of yearly gains in employment for Louisiana. The nonfarm payroll figures were not seasonally adjusted.
The state posted yearly job increases in eight of 11 sectors, with strong gains in education and health services, leisure and hospitality, and manufacturing.
Mining and logging, which includes the state's oil and gas sector, fell by 700 jobs over the year. Government, down 2,500 jobs, showed the steepest decline in employment of any sector. Financial services also fell by 200 jobs.
Education and health services gained 5,700 jobs, bringing employment to 315,700. Leisure and hospitality was up 5,600 jobs; manufacturing, 5,300; trade, transportation and utilities, 4,600; professional and business services, 2,500; construction, 2,300 jobs; information, 1,300; and other services, 2,100.