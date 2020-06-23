Two popular Baton Rouge eatieries announced Tuesday they are temporarily closing because of issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Christina's, a longtime downtown Baton Rouge restaurant known for its breakfasts and plate lunches, is temporarily closing starting Saturday because it can't bring in enough workers to staff the business. And Mid City Beer Garden will close as a precautionary measure related to the outbreaks at some LSU area bars and restaurants.
"With the unemployment benefits right now, people can make more money staying home," said Michael Boudreaux, a partner with the Juban's Restaurant Group, which owns Christina's. "And there are still people who are scared to come to work. This lack of employees is causing us to put the business on pause."
Adrian's Restaurant & Bar, a Highland road restaurant owned by the Juban's Restaurant Group, has been on a similar pause since June 1. Boudreaux has said it could open as soon as September 1 or as late as January 1.
Christina's has been open since October 1994 and has built up a loyal following among people who work downtown. The restaurant will stay closed until employees are ready to return to work. "I can't close the restaurant," Boudreaux said. "I have too many bills to pay."
Mid City Beer Garden announced on its Facebook page it will be closed temporarily. The staff will get preemptive testing for the coronavirus and the plan is to open the Government Street bar and grill as soon as possible.
Several bars and restaurants that are popular with LSU students, such as The Chimes on Highland Road, Reggie's, JL's and Curbside have temporarily closed or stopped indoor seating as a result of some coronavirus cases.