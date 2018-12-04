HUB International Ltd., a global insurance brokerage in Chicago, has named Shaun Norris as president of its Metairie-based Gulf South region.
Steven Terry, regional president since 2002, will move into an advisory role in January and retire in the second quarter.
Norris, a New Iberia native who joined the agency in 2004, serves as the region’s chief sales officer, overseeing more than 70 production agents and the firm’s new business initiatives.
HUB International has more than 11,000 employees in offices throughout North America. The company’s Gulf South region operates 14 offices across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia. Combined, the territory places over $1 billion in premiums and manages in excess of $100 million in revenue.