BATON ROUGE AREA
The Louisiana Veterinary Medical Association equine committee has committed an annual gift of $2,500 to support the Dean Peter F. Haynes Equine Award, a scholarship named in honor of the late dean of the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine from 2006 to 2014.
While already existing, the association's equine committee was not very active in the 1970s. Haynes joined the faculty of the LSU vet school as an equine surgeon in 1974. He and Dr. Gary Norwood revitalized the committee and aided in its reorganization. They co-chaired the committee for 16 years, hosting continuing education events for equine practitioners and an annual fall seminar that continues today. Haynes, who died in June at age 73, had served at LSU as an equine surgeon, the associate dean for research and advanced studies, executive associate dean and then dean. He received his doctor of veterinary medicine from Colorado State University.
Baton Rouge General's Regional Burn Center has earned reverification from the American Burn Association and American College of Surgeons, retaining its designation as Louisiana’s only verified burn center and the only verified center between Florida and Texas.
Sixty-eight burn centers across the nation have achieved verification status. The center opened in 1970 and has treated nearly 90 percent of all burns in the Baton Rouge region each year and patients from almost 200 ZIP codes between Gainesville, Florida, through New Orleans to Dallas.
Two area LSU AgCenter employees won national awards from the National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences.
Area nutrition agent Layne Langley was a first-place national winner of the communications photography award for her Green Thumb Club submission on school gardens at Bains Lower Elementary School in West Feliciana Parish.
AgCenter consumer food safety specialist Wenqing “Wennie” Xu was the third-place winner of the social media education-online media award, which included Tobie Blanchard and Randy LaBauve from the AgCenter communications department.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
The International Economic Development Council named the New Orleans Business Alliance the winner of a Gold Excellence in Economic Development Award for its New Orleans Health Innovators Challenge and a Bronze Excellence in Economic Development Award for the STRIVE Job Readiness Curriculum in New Orleans.
The Health Innovators Challenge won the gold for a business retention and expansion single event. The program seeks to enhance the economic impact in the bio-innovation industry in New Orleans. The STRIVE Job Readiness Curriculum, a professional development curriculum program facilitated by the alliance, is deployed across five different Opportunity Centers, providing residents with skills and access to better-paying jobs. STRIVE is a collaborative effort of the alliance, Urban League of Louisiana, Goodwill Industries, Total Community Action and JOBS 1.