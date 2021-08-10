Canadian Pacific jumped back into the bidding war Tuesday for Kansas City Southern against a competitor who's already gained support in Louisiana for its plan to sell off a 70-mile Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail line for possible use as passenger rail service.

Canadian Pacific increased its offer to $31 billion for the U.S. railroad, but its latest bid remains lower than the rival $33.6 billion offer from Canadian National that Kansas City Southern accepted back in May.

Still, the new offer from Canadian Pacific will give Kansas City Southern shareholders more to think about before they vote on the CN deal on Aug. 19. Investors are also still waiting to hear whether the U.S. Surface Transportation Board will approve a key part of CN's plan to acquire Kansas City Southern, and that decision could come any day.

Kansas City Southern is attractive to both Canadian railroads because it controls critical cross-border routes into Mexico, so either deal would capitalize on expanding trade across North America. And the fact that KCS is the smallest of the major U.S. railroads also makes a deal more likely to be approved by regulators who remain wary of signing off on any mergers involving one of the biggest railroads.

Could Baton Rouge-New Orleans passenger rail finally happen? Here are Biden, Amtrak plans Prospects for a passenger rail line connecting Baton Rouge and New Orleans got a boost this week after the Biden administration proposed $80 b…

Canadian National, based in Montreal, Quebec, looked as if it would take ownership of Kansas City Southern with a $33.6 billion takeover bid in May when Canadian Pacific, in Calgary, Alberta, refused to increase its own $25 billion bid. Canadian Pacific has urged shareholders of Kansas City Southern to reject the higher bid from Canadian National because, it says, it faces a tougher antitrust fight with regulators who will also consider the potential for increased rail congestion around Chicago.

In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the Port of New Orleans and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation all filed letters with the U.S. Surface Transportation Board in support of Canadian National's deal, the railroad said in June.

Canadian National announced in May that it would sell Kansas City Southern's Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail line to help secure regulatory approval. That is the only area of overlap between the two rail networks.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

One possibility could be that the section of rail owned by Canadian National could handle freight and the former Kansas City Southern line have passenger service or passenger service with a limited amount of freight, officials have said.

Canadian Pacific officials have said their railroad could intermix freight with passenger service between Baton Rouge and New Orleans and that it has such agreements with Amtrak in other markets.

On Tuesday Canadian Pacific said its new proposal now has terms similar to those in Canadian National’s offer but that its bid provides “significantly higher regulatory certainty.”

Canadian Pacific has argued that allowing CN to buy Kansas City Southern would hurt competition across much of the central United States because those railroads operate parallel rail lines that connect the Gulf Coast to the Midwest. CP officials have also said that CN’s plan would add to rail congestion in the Chicago area, and it would likely inspire other railroads to attempt mergers.

Canadian National has said it believes it can address the competitive concerns through its operating plan and by selling the 70 miles of overlapping Kansas City Southern track between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. Canadian National said that after the merger it would also maintain its connections with other railroads to allow customers to ship goods using a combination of different railroads if they choose to.

Analysts said Canadian Pacific likely still faces an uphill battle to persuade Kansas City Southern shareholders to reject Canadian National's higher offer, but the new bid is more competitive.

“They definitely made it a little bit more of a difficult decision,” Edward Jones analyst Jeff Windau said.

Kansas City Southern said Tuesday that its board will review the new proposal from CP and respond later.