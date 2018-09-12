The Bluebonnet Crossing Shopping Center, located at the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Jefferson Highway, has been sold for $4.075 million.
Layland LLC, a Baton Rouge entity controlled by Ardeshir Zarei, purchased the 14,398 square foot shopping center in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Bluebonnet Crossings Retail Center LTD, based out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Bluebonnet Crossing, located at 4245 Bluebonnet, is made up of three buildings: a stand alone Izzo’s Illegal Burrito and two strip shopping centers. According to a listing for the property, the center is fully occupied by a mix of national, regional and local tenants, including Subway, Pizza Hut, The UPS Store, The Cove and CJ’s Daiquiris. The center was built in 2000 and is located near a row of garden office developments and surrounded by neighborhoods.
Mike Stinson of Saurage Rotenberg Real Estate, who represented the buyer, said the shopping center was an attractive investment because of its location. There are no plans to make any changes to the retail mix.
Ty Harvison and Evan Scroggs, both of NAI/Latter & Blum, represented the seller.