Dallas-based TAP Innovations topped this year's LSU 100 list of fastest-growing companies while Turner Industries Group led the Roaring 10 list of companies generating the most revenue. 

The LSU 100 and Roaring 10 list recognize businesses owned or led by LSU graduates based on submissions of confidential financial results.

TAP Innovations automates manual paperwork and reduces reliance on spreadsheets in order to help businesses become more efficient. John Ragsdale, the founder and CEO of TAP, earned a bachelor's in industrial engineering from LSU in 1994. 

Stephen Toups, president and CEO of Turner Industries, earned a bachelor's in finance and a master of business administration from LSU. The industrial contractor posted $2.8 billion in revenue. 

The full LSU 100 list, ranked by compound annual growth over a three-year period, is:

1. TAP Innovations, Dallas

2. Premier Health Consultants, Baton Rouge

3. 365 LABS, Baton Rouge

4. DarkHorse Industries, Port Allen

5. EGGIE Salon Studio, Baton Rouge

6. Guarantee Restoration Services, Baton Rouge

7. NewEdge Advisors, New Orleans

8. Vectura Consulting Services, Baton Rouge

9. Patient Plus Urgent Care, Baton Rouge

10. Hargrove Roofing, Shreveport

11. Pentecom, Palestine, Texas

12. Manchac Homes, Baton Rouge

13. Legacy Construction Group, Jefferson

14. Garcia Roofing, Prairieville

15. Trifecta Sports Therapy, Baton Rouge

16. Courtney Barton, Houston

17. Safety Management Systems, Lafayette

18. Extreme Nitrogen, Harvey

19. RHH Architects, Baton Rouge

20. Vacherie Fuel, Thibodaux

21. Toussaint Customs and Collisions, Baton Rouge

22. Roofing Solutions, Prairieville

23. Four Corners Wealth Management, Peachtree Corners, Georgia

24. Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, Baton Rouge

25. Kilcor Construction, Alpharetta, Georgia

26. Tadpole Academy of Baton Rouge, Prairieville

27. CEG Assessments (a DBA of Coastal Ecology Group), Saint Francisville

28. Ecommerce Solution Group, Kenner

29. Crescent Payroll Solutions, Metairie

30. Oasis Spaces, Baton Rouge

31. System Resources Telecom, Baton Rouge

32. Legacy Title, Baton Rouge

33. Lipsey's, Baton Rouge

34. Sigma Consulting Group, Baton Rouge

35. Babcock Partners, Baton Rouge

36. Anytime Flooring, Baton Rouge

37. Global Commerce and Services, Harvey

38. Moran Construction Consultants, Baton Rouge

39. DonahueFavret Contractors, Mandeville

40. Window World of Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge

41. Evergreen Tractor & Equipment, Covington

42. BrownRice Marketing, New Orleans

43. PJ's Coffee of New Orleans, Mandeville

44. Guardian Computer, Metairie

45. EBM Fulfillment Solutions, Dallas

46. Law Offices of Howard E Conday Jr., Natchitoches

47. Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, Baton Rouge

48. NolaCajun, Kenner

49. Horizon Financial Group, Baton Rouge

50. Information Management Solutions, DBA Secure Shredding and Recycling, Baton Rouge

51. MidSouth Extrusion, Monroe

52. Kidder & Schultz CPAs, Baton Rouge

53. HNTB Corporation, Kansas City, Missouri

54. The Royal Treatment, Baton Rouge

55. Gatorworks, Baton Rouge

56. Emergent Method, Baton Rouge

57. Walther Animal Clinic, Houma

58. Lyons Specialty Company, Port Allen

59. Two Maids and a Mop, Baton Rouge

60. Frantz-Gibson Painting Company, Baton Rouge

61. Keely Thorne Events, Houston

62. Manheim Architecture, Saint Charles, Illinois

63. Facilities Maintenance Management, Denham Springs

64. SEJ Services, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina

65. Ryan Gootee General Contractors, Metairie

66. Highflyer Human Resources, Baton Rouge

67. Launch Media, Baton Rouge

68. Answering Bureau, Inc. DBA Dexcomm, Carencro

69. Keys Graphics, Baton Rouge

70. Vivid Ink Graphics, Baton Rouge

71. Pinnacle Group Insurance and Financial Services, Lafayette

72. ITinspired, Baton Rouge

73. Argent Financial Group, Ruston

74. Quality Engineering & Surveying, Port Vincent

75. Pontchartrain Partners, New Orleans

76. Carter & Hatcher Consulting, Houston

77. Cane River Pecan Company, New Iberia

78. VGraham, Baton Rouge

79. MAPP, Baton Rouge

80. Gulfgate Construction, Lafayette

81. Future Genius Solutions DBA ThreeSixtyEight, Baton Rouge

82. Perry Dampf Dispute Solutions, Baton Rouge

83. Reputation Capital Media Services, Baton Rouge

84. BJackson Enterprises, Katy, Texas

85. The Bridal Boutique by MaeMe, Metairie

86. Cadence, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

87. Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, Baton Rouge

88. Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists, Lafayette

89. Pearl Events Austin, Austin

90. ROSA Enterprises Corporation DBA The UPS Store, Baton Rouge

91. Romph ▪ Pou Agency, Shreveport 

92. SSE Steel Fabrication, St. Bernard

93. Netchex, Covington

94. Greenleaf Lawson Architects, a professional architectural corporation. Covington

95. The Pangburn Group, New Roads

96. Ritter Maher Architects, Baton Rouge

97. B & G Food Enterprises, Morgan City

98. Gauthier Amedee, Gonzales

99. Red River Bank, Alexandria

100. Investar Bank, Baton Rouge

The Roaring 10 list ranked by revenue is:

1. Turner Industries Group, Baton Rouge

2. HNTB Corporation, Kansas City, Missouri

3. Performance Contractors, Baton Rouge

4. Lipsey's, Baton Rouge

5. The Newtron Group, Baton Rouge

6. PSC Group, Baton Rouge

7. Christus Health-Louisiana & Southeast Texas, Alexandria

8. Provident Resources Group, Baton Rouge

9. Danos, Gray

10. Safety Management Services, Lafayette

