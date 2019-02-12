The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry has elected Sonia Pérez, president of southeast states for AT&T, to chair the organization for 2019.
She replaces Tim Stine, chief executive officer of Stine Lumber Co. in Sulphur, who becomes the immediate past chair.
Other officers for 2019 are Terry Baugh, chief financial officer of D&J Construction Co. Inc. in West Monroe, vice chair; Tom O’Neal, president of O’Nealgas Inc. in Choudrant, secretary; and Christel Slaughter, chief executive officer of SSA Consultants in Baton Rouge, treasurer.
Serving as chair of the organization's Emerging Leaders Council is Jim Raines, a partner at Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson LLP in Baton Rouge.