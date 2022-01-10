Mississippi-based Cadence Bank has purchased one of the last undeveloped tracts of land on Corporate Boulevard for $2.3 million and plans to relocate a branch and offices there.
The bank bought a 1.9 acre lot near the intersection of Corporate and Commerce Circle in a deal that was filed two weeks ago with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Summa Professional Office Park.
Cadence Bank merged with BancorpSouth in October. The bank has six branches and two insurance offices in metro Baton Rouge.
Danielle Kernell, a Cadence Bank spokeswoman, said the plan is to house market leadership, commercial lending, treasury management, mortgage and retail operations at the Corporate Boulevard office.