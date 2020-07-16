Aerial of the L'Auberge Casino and Hotel in Baton Rouge. Despite operating at reduced capacity, Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos brought in nearly $18.3 million in revenue during June, their first full month of operations after being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The June totals, which were released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, are 4.5% less than the nearly $19.6 million the riverboats collected in June 2019. For most of the month, capacity at the casinos was capped at 50% of what is allowed by law in order to promote social distancing.