Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos brought in nearly $18.3 million in revenue during June, just 4.5% less than a year ago, despite operating at reduced capacity because of the coronavirus pandemic.
June was their first full month of operations after being closed in mid-March because of the pandemic and compare to $19.6 million the riverboats collected in June 2019, figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board show. For most of the month, capacity at the casinos was capped at 50% of what is allowed by law in order to promote social distancing.
“We are bumping up against capacity limits, which is a good sign,” said Wade Duty, executive director of the Louisiana Casino Association, an industry group. When most of the state’s casinos were allowed to reopen in late May at 25% capacity, Duty said there were concerns the initial numbers represented pent-up demand, and would quickly drop off.
“We’re trending toward sustainability,” he said. “People are willing to venture out in a safe and controlled manner.”
Even with Thursday’s numbers, the picture isn’t rosy for Louisiana’s casino industry. The struggling DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City shut down as a result of the pandemic, a move that put 349 people out of work. According to notices filed with the Louisiana Workforce Commission, more than 4,100 casino employees across the state have received notices of layoffs since the start of the pandemic.
Casinos are working to bring as many of the employees back as they can, Duty said. And some of the layoffs represent employees that were temporarily furloughed as a result of the uncertainty surrounding the casino industry.
While casino revenues are bouncing back, Duty said it’s not business as usual at the hotels and restaurants. People aren’t traveling as much during the pandemic so hotel occupancy rates are down. Restaurants are capped at 50% capacity. “Those revenues are not tracking as robustly as casino revenues,” he said.
The 14 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino brought in $164.4 million during June. That’s down 19.5% from the $204.2 million that 15 riverboats, four racinos and Harrah’s generated in June 2019.
Video poker revenue was up 21.6% statewide in June to $60.6 million from $49.9 million in 2019. The increase happened, even though video poker revenues from restaurants, bars and hotels were down by double digits due to having far fewer customers.
In Baton Rouge, L’Auberge saw its revenues drop by 0.3%, or $40,166, from June 2019, to come in at $12.3 million. Hollywood Casino had a 2.5% decrease to $4.4 million from $4.5 million. The Belle of Baton Rouge brought in almost $1.6 million, a 31.4% decrease from the nearly $2.3 million it generated the year before.
The New Orleans casino market generated $25.6 million in June, down 42.9% from the $44.8 million the properties brought in during June 2019. The city of New Orleans has been operating under a different stay-at-home order than the rest of the state. As a result of that, Harrah’s Canal Street casino and the slots at the Fair Grounds Race Track didn’t open until June 13. Both properties account for a significant portion of the market’s gambling revenues.
The three riverboats in the market generated nearly $18.1 million in June, a 20.4% drop from the $22.7 million the properties brought in the year before.
Boomtown New Orleans brought in $9 million in June, 5.8% less than the nearly $9.6 million the property generated in June 2019. Treasure Chest was down 27.3%, from $9.4 million to nearly $6.9 million. The Amellia Belle saw its revenues plunge by 40.7%, from $3.7 million to $2.2 million.
Harrah’s brought in $5.6 million during the 18 days it was open in June. That’s down 75% from the $22.4 million the casino accounted for in June 2019. The Fair Grounds slots brought in nearly $1.9 million during the few weeks it was open, that’s down 48.7% from the nearly $3.7 million the gambling hall generated.
In other markets, Lake Charles saw its revenues fall by 7.2%, from $75.5 million in June 2019 to $70 million. Business in Shreveport, which now has one fewer property than it did last year as a result of DiamondJacks closing, was down 16.8%, from $53.6 million to $44.6 million. The Acadiana market, represented by the slots at Evangeline Downs, fell by 17.4%, from nearly $7.1 million to $5.8 million.