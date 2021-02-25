Plauché & Carr, a Seattle-based environmental law firm, has opened an office in Baton Rouge.
Megan Terrell, who joined the firm in 2020, will lead the office, located in The Water Campus. Terrell served as an in-house counsel for the state during the Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster and as a deputy director and legal adviser for the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Coastal Activities. She earned undergraduate and law degrees from LSU.
Billy Plauché, partner and co-founder of Plauché & Carr, said Terrell has unparalleled skills and expertise in managing complex environmental issues, including those specific to challenges faced by Gulf Coast states.
“Establishing a physical footprint and dedicating leadership to support and grow the work we’ve been doing across the Gulf Coast for years was a natural next step for our firm, and there’s truly no one better than Megan to lead it,” Plauché said. Plauché earned his bachelor’s and law degree from LSU.