The proposed sale of 78.2 million acres for oil and gas discovery in federal waters across the Gulf of Mexico set for March was halted by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management which rescinded the auction recently.

In late January, the Biden Administration issued an executive order for all federal agencies to review drilling on public lands and waters prompting a ban on new activity. The Biden Administration also ordered federal agencies to review and remove fossil fuel subsidies to instead invest in research and development efforts to expand the usage of renewable energy.

These decisions are expected to impact Louisiana's oil and gas sector particularly hard as many wells were already shut in due to low prices per barrel which meant service companies saw demand for work plummet in the past year.

The Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf spans 160 million acres and is estimated to have 48 billion barrels of yet undiscovered oil reserves and 141 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, according to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

There were 14,594 unleased blocks up for auction in March, which was previously postponed from August due to the coronavirus pandemic and market uncertainty.

In November 2020, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management auctioned off 78.8 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico across 14,755 unleased blocks. Nearly two dozen companies bid $120.8 million for 93 tracts spanning 517,733 acres in federal waters, up from $93 million raised for 71 tracts across 397,285 acres during a sale last March. The royalty rate for leases was 12.5% for leases in waters more shallow than 650 feet and 18.75% royalty rate for deeper water.

During fiscal 2020, almost $353 million in revenue from oil and gas development tied to royalties in the Gulf of Mexico was distributed among Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama and conversation programs.

Still, oil and gas industry proponents are optimistic that after an environmental review, the federal government may allow new leases offshore someday.

“We remain hopeful that the Administration will proceed with the lease sale upon completion of its review," said Erik Milito, president of the National Ocean Industries Association in a news release.

There was only 15 active rigs in the Gulf of Mexico as of Feb. 12, down from 22 rigs one year ago, according to the Baker Hughes rig count.

