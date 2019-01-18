Re/Max First in Baton Rouge has been acquired by real estate broker Doug Ferris and attorney Julie Ferris.
The agency was sold by Wynona Squires. The price was not disclosed.
Doug Ferris has been a licensed real estate agent for more than 18 years and been an associate broker for 11 years handling commercial real estate with Re/Max First. He will be the managing broker for the agency. His wife has had her real estate license since 2014 and law license since 2004, handling mainly property, family law and contract cases.
Re/Max First, located at 4750 Sherwood Common Blvd., opened in 1999 as a residential brokerage firm, providing residential and commercial sales and leasing. In 2018, Re/Max First brokered more than $238 million in sales and leasing volume. It has about 70 agents and staff.
Doug Ferris said he plans to build a new property management division at the agency to service property owners’ and investors’ leasing and management needs.