Paris-based Air Liquide expects to invest more than $270 million in its Louisiana infrastructure to support a new Methanex Corp. plant planned in Ascension Parish.
Air Liquide signed an agreement with Methanex - the world's largest supplier of methanol - to sell oxygen, nitrogen and utilities for the new $1.4 billion plant in Geismar slated to begin operations in 2022.
Air Liquide plans to invest in two new large air separation units that can each handle 2,500 tons of oxygen per day and other undisclosed infrastructure assets connected to its Mississippi River pipeline. The investment will increase the capacity of the company by more than 25% and is expected to begin production in 2022. The new machinery will also improve the energy efficiency of the company's Louisiana footprint.
"Air Liquide’s significant investment to support this new endeavor by Methanex and enhance our infrastructure in the Geismar Basin further demonstrates our global commitment to energy efficiency, our collaborative approach to meeting the needs of customers, and highlights our outlook for the robust growth of industry in the Gulf Coast region of the U.S.," said Michael Graff, executive vice president of Air Liquide Group in a news release.
In 2015, the company invested $170 million for a unit to supply oxygen for Yuhuang Chemical's methanol manufacturing plant in St. James Parish.