In early September, The Advocate will begin printing four south Louisiana newspapers for Gannett, the nation’s largest newspaper company.
The Advocate operates one of the most modern newspaper production facilities in the nation, and already prints Advocate editions for Baton Rouge and Acadiana, as well as The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate and The Wall Street Journal. The Advocate also prints Gambit, The Clarion-Herald and more than a dozen weekly titles.
The new titles that will be printed at The Advocate include The Daily Advertiser, in Lafayette; The Daily World in Opelousas; The Town Talk in Alexandria; The Courier in Houma and Thibodaux and a number of community papers.
The move does not affect the editorial content of the Gannett publications, which will continue to operate independently.
The shift is expected to take place in early September along with the simultaneous closure of the Advertiser printing plant on Bertrand Avenue in Lafayette.
“Our industry is dependent on strong partnerships. Gannett has been our distribution partner in Acadiana for a few years. Our state-of-the-art production facility is one of the newest press operations in the southeast. We have the capacity to bring on additional work and are proud to be the production partners for Gannett’s south Louisiana titles and commercial customers,” said Judi Terzotis, publisher of The Advocate.
The Advocate will be hiring additional production staffers and will recruit from Gannett’s production team in Lafayette.
Terzotis said the change won’t significantly change delivery times of either companies’ products. She said consumers will continue to receive the outstanding, timely news and information from both organizations on all platforms — digitally and in print.
The announcement continues a partnership between The Advocate, which is owned by Dathel and John Georges, and Gannett, which is publicly traded and operates more than 200 newspapers. The companies have helped each other deal with printing emergencies, and Gannett’s carriers deliver The Advocate west of the Atchafalaya basin.