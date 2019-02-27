Lane Regional Medical Center will move forward with a four-year, $50 million expansion to its Zachary hospital, a project that will add a four-story tower and renovate existing facilities.
The hospital's board of commissioners recently voted to approve the project, which will give Lane "an updated facility focused entirely on patient care," the hospital said in a news release.
Groundbreaking on the project is slated for summer 2020. Lane Regional Medical Center is a 139-bed hospital on Main Street in Zachary.
Major changes include a four-story tower to house a new operating suite that will be double its current size, Lane said, along with new patient rooms and a relocation of the patient registration to the front entrance.
"We are excited about the future of Lane and what this expansion means to all those we currently serve," Lane CEO Larry Meese said.