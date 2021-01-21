Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos combined saw a 6.7% drop in winnings during December when compared to the year before, once again that was good enough to be the best performance of any of the state’s gambling markets.
The 13 riverboat casinos, Harrah’s land-based casino and four racinos brought in nearly $161.9 million during December, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That’s down 23.1% from the $210.4 million that 15 riverboats, Harrah’s and the four racinos generated in December 2019.
Casino capacity has been capped at 50% in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Video poker revenue was up 2.4% statewide in December to $54.5 million from $53.2 million. The increase happened even though video poker revenue from bars was down by 38.8% and 10.9% from restaurants. Revenue from video poker truck stops, which account for the largest share of machines, was up 11.9%
The three riverboat casinos in Baton Rouge brought in $17.2 million in December, compared to $18.4 million in December 2019.
L'Auberge Baton Rouge posted nearly $12.4 million in winnings, a 1.2% increase over the $12.2 million it brought in a year earlier. L’Auberge was the only casino, racino or land based casino to bring in more money than the year before.
Hollywood Casino brought in $3.7 million during the month, a 11.4% drop from $4.1 million a year ago. The Belle of Baton Rouge, which has closed its hotel for renovations, posted a 44.1% drop in revenue from $2.1 million to $1.2 million. Casino Queen, a Midwest riverboat casino operator, has announced plans to buy both the Belle and Hollywood.
The New Orleans casino market saw its revenue drop by 31% in December from nearly $52 million to $35.9 million. That was the biggest plunge of any gambling market.
Harrah’s, which has been hard hit by the loss of tourism caused by the pandemic, saw its winnings plunge by 37.5% from $26.4 million to $16.5 million.
The slots at the Fair Grounds racetrack dropped by 32.8% to $2.6 million compared to the $3.9 million in winnings posted in December 2019.
The three New Orleans area riverboat casinos posted a 22.6% drop in revenue. Boomtown New Orleans had a 14.4% drop to $8.3 million from $9.7 million. Treasure Chest had a 28% drop from nearly $8.6 million to $6.2 million. Winnings at the Amelia Belle were down 32.4% from $3.4 million to $2.3 million.
In other markets, Acadiana, represented by the slots at Evangeline Downs, was down 16.4% from $6.6 million to $5.5 million.
Shreveport-Bossier City posted $43.9 million in revenue, a 21.8% drop from nearly $56.2 million in December 2019 revenues. The market has one less casino than a year ago, due to the closure of DiamondJacks earlier this year.
Lake Charles was down by 23.1%, from $77.2 million to $59.4 million. The market has one less casino than a year ago, after the Isle of Capri was damaged during Hurricane Laura in late August. Officials have said the casino will remain closed until spring 2022.