Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos combined saw a 6.7% drop in winnings during December when compared to the year before, once again that was good enough to be the best performance of any of the state’s gambling markets. The three riverboat casinos in Baton Rouge brought in $17.2 million in December, compared to $18.4 million in December 2019. L'Auberge Baton Rouge was the only one of the state's 13 licensed casinos to bring in more money in December than a year earlier.