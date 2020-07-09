Bed Bath & Beyond said it will close about 200 stores over the next two years as the home goods retailer tries to reduce redundant stores and support a digital-first system.
The company did not disclose which stores will be shuttered. In a conference call with reporters, Mark Tritton, chief executive officer, indicated that Bed Bath & Beyond would absorb the lost revenue from the closings “naturally through stores in 15-mile radius and 20-mile radius hub” indicating multiple locations near each other could be at risk.
In January, the New Jersey-based company announced plans to close 40 stores in the first half of the year, including a Baton Rouge store at 9001 Florida Blvd. near Cortana Mall. The company has 955 stores in the U.S., including locations at 10505 South Mall Drive in Baton Rouge, 10129 Crossing Way in Denham Springs, 901 Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey, 4410 Veterans Blvd. in Metairie, 127 Northshore Blvd. in Slidell, 3414 U.S. 190 in Mandeville and 3617 Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette.
Bed Bath & Beyond has other stores under its umbrella, including Cost Plus World Market, buybuy Baby and Christmas Tree Shops. Company officials said most of the stores closing would be Bed Bath & Beyond locations.