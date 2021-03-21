The American Advertising Federation of Baton Rouge announced the winners of its annual awards recognizing outstanding creativity in advertising. It also honored two members and a corporation for their service and two honorees for diversity and inclusion efforts.
The E.A. "Pete" Goldsby Silver Medal Award for lifetime achievement and service went to Taylor Bennett, founder of MESH; President’s Service Award to Julia Yarbrough, lead graphic designer at Rebel Graphix; and Company Service Award to BBR Creative.
The Mosaic Champion Award went to Josh Howard, director of community at Baton Rouge Youth Coalition and owner of JWH LLC, for promoting diversity and inclusion in the community. The Mosaic Award went to Digital FX for its Belief is Contagious video entry promoting diversity and inclusion.
About 350 professional and student entries were submitted to the annual competition, which recognizes the best creative work in the areas of design, interactive and video production in the fields of advertising, marketing and graphic design in Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas.
The Overall Best of Show award went to MESH for its Art of Upholstery campaign for Gabby Furniture.
Best of Show awards in various categories were Integrated Campaign to BBR Creative for LG Breast Cancer Campaign; Packaging to Echo Tango for Yellow Rose 10th Anniversary; and Interactive to BBR Creative for LHC “Own It” Social Media Campaign.
Three Special Judge’s Awards recognized Echo Tango for Gov’t Taco Restaurant Signage and ThreeSixtyEight for Project Turntable and also LDH Natural Disaster Website.
Professional winners of Addy Awards are Adjunct Creative, one silver; American Advertising Federation of Baton Rouge, one silver; Anntoine Marketing + Design, one silver; BBR Creative, three gold and three silver; Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, one gold and three silver; Digital FX, four gold and seven silver; Echo Tango, four gold, five silver; elbow/room, one gold; Elloartist LLC, one gold; Lamar Advertising, three silver; Lamar Graphics, one silver; Launch Media, one silver; MESH, six gold and three silver; Octagon Media, one silver; Rebel Graphix, one gold; Rockit Science Agency, one silver; SASSO, two gold and seven silver; ThreeSixtyEight, seven gold and nine silver; and Xdesign, three gold and two silver.
In the student competition, Best of Show went to Nnamdi Anyaele, of LSU, for Wanderer of Planet Parallelogram.
Other student Addy Awards went to Nnamdi, one gold; Catherine Carpenter, one silver; the LSU School of Art | GDSO, two gold and three silver; and Jessie Quantrille, one gold, one silver.