Three new tenants have opened or are set to move into the City Square Shopping Center at the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road.

Strength Science Studios, F45 and Great American Cookie and Marble Slab Creamery will all be in the center by May.

City Square was developed by Kevin Nguyen. Other tenants include Izzo’s, Lit Pizza, Verizon Wireless, Chase Bank and Classy Nails.