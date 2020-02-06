Three new tenants have opened or are set to move into the City Square Shopping Center at the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road.
Strength Science Studios, a personal training center owned by local entrepreneur John Neyland, is now open. The studio offers intense 30-minute workouts for busy people who want to stay in shape but don't have much free time.
It will be joined in March by another fitness center, F45. This will be the first Baton Rouge location for F45, an Australian company that is targeting customers around the age of 35. Nick Pontiff and Anthony Ranaudo, who played key roles as members of the LSU baseball team that won the 2009 College World Series, are the franchise owners.
In May, Great American Cookie and Marble Slab Creamery will open.
Clay Furr of Momentum Commercial Real Estate, which is handling leasing for the center, said the goal is to attract businesses to fill a retail void in south Baton Rouge.
City Square was developed by Kevin Nguyen. Other tenants include Izzo’s, Lit Pizza, Verizon Wireless, Chase Bank and Classy Nails.