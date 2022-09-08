When he first joined LSU in 2014, Andrew Maas began pushing for a stronger, more streamlined U.S. patent application system for the university’s faculty.
The idea was to protect the faculty’s inventions and research and propel them into commercially successful use, said Maas, associate vice president for research at LSU’s Office of Innovation and Ecosystem Development.
Those efforts have paid off the past several years, including this week, when LSU was named one of the top 100 universities globally in terms of producing U.S. utility patents in 2021.
The list, published by the National Academy of Inventors and Intellectual Property Owners Association, was released Wednesday. It’s the fourth time in six years LSU earned the honor.
LSU came in at 93rd globally with 32 patents, tied with the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China and the University of Rochester.
Maas credited a smarter approach toward filing for patents that are more likely to be commercially relevant.
“Those things that aren’t commercially relevant or that are really crowded in certain spaces, we’re not going to spend time, energy and effort on them because they don’t have a commercial potential,” he said. “The ones that we do spend our time, energy and effort on are really focused on those technologies that have a commercial potential.”
LSU was the only Louisiana university to make the top 100 list, though some of its Southeastern Conference peers earned the honor, including the University of Florida (13th), Vanderbilt University (44th), Texas A&M University (68th), the University of Alabama (78th) and the University of Missouri (84th).
The margins between schools were slim toward the end of the rankings. The University of Arkansas, another SEC rival, just edged out LSU for 90th place with 33 patents in 2021.
The University of California system took the top prize with a whopping 589 patents, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with 335. The University of Texas, a future SEC opponent for LSU, was third with 203 patents.
LSU is on track to make the list again. So far this year, the school has been granted 20 patents.
U.S. utility patents cover the creation of new or improved products, processes or machinery. As part of its streamlined patent process, LSU covers the application fees, then later asks for reimbursement from those faculty members should their patent come to life. The university then reuses that money for new patent applications in the future.
LSU has pushed for the patents because the new technologies and processes created by faculty can lead to new businesses or new jobs, Maas said. The hope is that either the faculty member creates a startup or licenses the technology to a larger business that can bring it to scale.
Should the venture lead to jobs, Maas said there’s a good chance they’ll be “sticky jobs,” or jobs that will stick around Baton Rouge because the technology needs support from LSU’s vast resource base.
“The technology might be very valuable in a specific area, but nobody’s willing to take it on because of the risk associated with launching a new product line or whatever,” he said. “Well then we can find a startup or we can help found a startup with our faculty members leading the startup or some entrepreneurs from the community leading the startup.”
The new LSU patents in 2021 include treatments for cancers, HIV, kidney and neurological diseases; new pain medications; a composite material that prevents pavement from cracking and a digital lighting system for surgical suites.
Two other notable patents include a gene developed by biological sciences professor James Moroney that makes it easier to transfer carbon from soil into plants for photosynthesis and a technique from petroleum engineering professor Dandina Rao that allows for greater oil extraction from a well site by using carbon dioxide and other gases.
The road to a patent — or a viable business venture, for that matter — is an arduous one.
Once an LSU faculty member’s research or technology is complete, Maas’ office receives information about the invention and evaluates it for commercial potential and “patentability.” Should LSU move forward with a patent filing, the wait is anywhere from 36 to 52 months, and it typically involves arguing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office if a patent is rejected, Maas said.
“You think the wait line at the DMV is difficult — the wait line at the patent office is years long,” he said.
If a patent is granted, it could take years for a new technology or process to turn into a commercially viable venture, Maas said.
“If you license that technology, the time to revenue on royalty basis of using that in business is somewhere between 10 and 12 years,” he said.
However, the longevity of technology-based economic development convinces people to stick around for the long haul.
“Technology-based economic development is sort of an area that people spend time in because they see the value in that ‘stickiness’ and that longevity of those types of jobs,” Maas said.