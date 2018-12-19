Randal R. “Randy” Cangelosi, a litigation partner with Kean Miller LLP, has been elected to chair the Baton Rouge Area Chamber board for 2019.
“Randy has been an active and involved leader for the Baton Rouge area. He is focused and dynamic, and we look forward to his leadership as board chair,” said Adam Knapp, president and CEO of BRAC.
Cangelosi has more than 25 years of legal experience and developed through his law practice important relationships with industrial and commercial businesses throughout the state, the chamber said.
"In 2019 BRAC will double down on its focus on job growth, education and infrastructure enhancements to improve the quality of life for citizens and businesses in the region," Cangelosi said.
"The nine parishes that comprise the greater Baton Rouge Area are growing and offer many opportunities. As a community, we should strive to capitalize on the important developments in the area,” he said. “For instance, the Garvee Bond project widening of I-10, the I-10 Washington Street exit revamp and the successful vote for MovEBR show that local leadership and voters understand the need to improve our roads and infrastructure. We must seize this momentum, direct it into a new south bridge project, and bust the bridge bottleneck."
He also cited other developments across the region, ranging from the continued renaissance of downtown Baton Rouge, the impact of the Water Campus, manufacturing expansions and a thriving arts culture.
Cangelosi succeeds Ric Kearny, who served as BRAC board chair in 2018.