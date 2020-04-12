A supercharged performance from previously downtrodden food delivery company Waitr helped the Pelican State Portfolio, a group of Louisiana stocks tracked by the newspaper, to outperform the broader market in the coronavirus-wracked first quarter.
The 21 Louisiana-based publicly traded companies that make up the portfolio were down nearly 15% collectively for the first quarter.
In comparison, the Russell 2000, which follows small-cap stocks that have an average market capitalization of $1.3 billion, was down 31.2% during the quarter. The S&P 500, which tracks 500 large companies, was down by 20.3%. The Dow Jones industrial average, an index of 30 top businesses, was down 23.5%.
The Pelican State Portfolio's performance was better over the 12-month period ending on March 31. The index was up 3.4% for the period and outperformed the broader market.
The S&P was down by 8.8% over the course of a year ending March 30; the Russell 2000, 25.1%; and the Dow, 15.5%.
One of the reasons the Pelican State Portfolio beat the broader markets is the narrow focus. After all, there aren’t any airline, hotel, restaurant or retail stocks on the list — sectors that have been beaten down by the coronavirus pandemic.
The biggest winner percentagewise was Waitr, the Lake Charles-based restaurant delivery service with major operations in Lafayette that saw its stock price increase by more than 280% for relatively low point. Because people are being urged to stay home, there has been more demand for food deliveries. Waitr has also branched out and started delivering groceries from local supermarkets.
Even with the surge in price, shares of Waitr were trading below $1.25 at the end of the quarter. The stock had spent much of 2019 getting pounded and was down to 32 cents a share and facing delisting from the Nasdaq exchange.
The company was hurt by a merger with Bite Squad, a similar-sized competitor. Waitr wrote off much of the value of the Bite Squad acquisition by September.
Over the course of the year, the company also laid off hundreds of workers. Founder Chris Meaux resigned as chief executive officer but serves as chairman, and his replacement as CEO, Adam Price, stepped down after four months.
Peter Ricchiuti, a finance professor at Tulane University who tracks regional stocks across the South through the university's Burkenroad Reports, said it remains to be seen if Waitr is really rejuvenated.
“I’m skeptical,” he said. He notes that Waitr may be in the same category as Peloton and Zoom in that they are stocks which have benefited from people being unable to leave their homes.
After Waitr, the quarterly winners were few and far between.
Both Louisiana-based home health and hospice companies — Amedisys in Baton Rouge and LHC Group in Lafayette — saw their share prices go up 10% and 1.8%, respectively. Because there is still a demand for in-home health care, the stock prices have held up better than other industries, Ricchiuti said.
Amerisafe, the DeRidder-based worker's comp insurance company, saw its share price go up just under 2% during the quarter. “Less workers means less injuries,” he said.
Other sectors felt the pain of plunging oil prices due to the dispute and price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia and drop in energy demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Bank shares fell because the low interest rates means there won’t be as much profits to be made.
But there are encouraging signs.
“I’ve never seen so many insiders buying so much company stock,” Ricchiuti said.
Bradley Barber, the chief executive officer, president and company director of H&E Equipment Services recently bought $322,000 in company stock. That boosted his holdings in the Baton Rouge heavy equipment sales and rental business by 28%. That’s a sign that officials are confident about the overall health of their business and taking advantage of low stock prices.
“Historically, company officials are right more often than they are wrong in these cases,” Ricchiuti said.
In times when stock prices fall, Ricchiuti said too many investors aren’t very smart. They either dump all their stock to get out of the market or go on a buying spree.
“I don’t think those are the only two options,” he said.
One fear is that once investors leave the market, they may never come back. Ricchiuti said he’s seen studies that show some people who sold off their stock during the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009 have yet to re-enter the market.