The percentage of Louisiana-based construction companies who say they are having difficulty finding workers is slightly lower than the national average.
A survey of 25 Louisiana companies done by the Associated General Contractors of America found that 72% said they are having a hard time finding worker for the hourly craft positions that make up the bulk of the construction workforce. A national AGC survey of nearly 2,000 firms found that 80% are having a hard time finding workers. The problems are worse in the South, where 83% of companies find it difficult to get good workers.
Ken Simonson, chief economist for the AGC, said that Louisiana has seen a drastic drop in construction employment. In July, there were 12,100 fewer people working in construction across the state than there were in July 2017, a 7.9% drop. Officials have said the state is in a construction lull, as large scale petrochemical and LNG projects wrap up and work hasn’t started yet on the new developments in the pipeline.
“When you have that kind of layoffs happening, it’s a little less difficult to find workers,” Simonson said. “But Louisiana is not that far below the national figures.”
In Louisiana, 38% of companies surveyed said it will become harder to hire workers in the next 12 months, compared to 35% nationally.