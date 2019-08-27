Construction workers take bags of cement to a pedestrian bridge being built at Jesuit High School in New Orleans, Monday. The percentage of Louisiana-based construction companies who say they are having difficulty finding workers is slightly lower than the national average. A survey of 25 Louisiana companies done by the Associated General Contractors of America found that 72% said they are having a hard time finding worker for the hourly craft positions that make up the bulk of the construction workforce. A national AGC survey of nearly 2,000 firms found that 80% are having a hard time finding workers.