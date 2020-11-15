Baton Rouge area
Danielle Mack, vice president and chief development officer at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, and Erik Showalter, president of the Baton Rouge General Foundation, have been named to the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy Forty Under 40 list, recognizing future leaders within the health care philanthropy community.
Recognition is based on career achievements, community involvement and the potential to be a leader in the profession.
Mack, a certified fundraising executive, has nearly 15 years of experience building and managing fund development, volunteer engagement and special event programs and is a 10-year member of Mary Bird Perkins’ development team.
Showalter has been Baton Rouge General Foundation president since 2018 after being recruited in 2016 to serve as major and planned gifts officer from CCS Fundraising in Washington D.C.
Edmund J. Giering IV was named the 2020 recipient of the Outstanding In-House Counsel Award for distinguished service by a nonprofit in-house counsel by the nonprofit organizations committee of the American Bar Association business law section.
Giering is general counsel of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. His practice emphasizes corporate law and governance, corporate, real estate and complex gift transactions, risk management and nonprofit and tax-exempt organizations. He received a bachelor's degree in history from LSU, a juris doctorate from the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center and Master of Business Administration from the LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business.
Around Louisiana
The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry recognized nine companies and individuals as 2020 Free Enterprise Awards winners, recognizing their devotion to their employees, local communities and Louisiana’s future after a statewide nomination and selection process.
Adrianne Baumgartner, of Covington, with Porteous, Hainkel & Johnson, received the Ed Steimel Achievement Award honoring long-standing membership and service to LABI and improvement in the quality of life in Louisiana.
Free Enterprise Champions are posthumously Gov. Mike Foster, Businessperson Honoree; Nial Patel, of Baton Rouge, with Cornerstone, Young Businessperson Honoree; Gray Insurance Co. in Mandeville, Company of the Year under 100 employees; Stine Lumber Co. in Sulphur, Company of the Year over 100 employees; Thomas Pump & Machinery in Slidell, Manufacturer of the Year under 100 employees; Shell, Manufacturer of the Year over 100 employees; Danos in Gray, Workforce Innovator of the Year; and the Independent Insurance Agents of Louisiana, Economic Development Partner of the Year.