A year after defaulting on its agreement with Louisiana, IBM narrowly met its hiring goals for its Baton Rouge center in 2018 as part of a revised agreement with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration.
But the tech giant has its work cut out for it in the next year. IBM must hire the equivalent of 225 employees by June 30, bringing total employment to 800, even as news reports indicate it is cutting jobs elsewhere. If it fails again, the firm will have to pay back $10,000 for each job it falls short.
IBM’s total payroll for the Baton Rouge center for the year ending June 30 was $26.4 million, the equivalent of 575 full-time workers under the firm’s deal with the state. The Jindal-era deal made the salary benchmark for full-time workers $46,000 a year, and the state calculates the number of jobs by dividing the annual payroll by that number.
The 575 full time equivalent workers was three more than IBM was required to employ in 2018, after the Edwards administration extended its agreement with the company, giving it more time to reach its ultimate goal of 800.
Last year, IBM fell short of the 800 number, employing 572, including some that were allowed to be stationed at its Monroe location. In Baton Rouge, IBM hired the equivalent of 40 workers in the past year, according to figures provided by Louisiana Economic Development in response to a public records request. The firm was not able to include any Monroe positions in its 2018 count, according to its agreement with the state.
“We see IBM meeting its performance objectives as very good news that they continue to make progress and grow their job footprint in Louisiana,” Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson said in an interview. “We’re certainly pleased to have a global partner like IBM and we’re confident they can meet their hiring goals.”
If IBM does meet its 800-job goal, it will come as it cuts jobs elsewhere. The firm eliminated an undisclosed number of positions as part of its Watson Health “moonshot” division this year, according to reports from the Cleveland Plain Dealer and the News & Observer in North Carolina.
“We are committed to Baton Rouge and continue to work in partnership with state and local leaders to increase employment at our local Client Innovation Center,” IBM spokesman Adam Pratt said in a statement. “We have trained hundreds of local workers in skills required for promising IT careers, and that investment will have a lasting benefit for these workers, their families and the local economy.”
Louisiana Economic Development, through its FastStart workforce program, produced a video for IBM that was released last month, titled “innovative positions available at IBM in Louisiana." Between shots of the downtown IBM building, Magpie cafe and the Old State Capitol, officials and staffers at IBM Baton Rouge give glowing reviews of the company’s work there, pitching Baton Rouge as a “diverse place with a cool mix of big city activities and small town community.”
Charles Masters, vice president at the Baton Rouge center, said in the video the firm is building a “technology corridor” in Louisiana.
“We call it Silicon Bayou,” he said. “And we’re doing it right here, in the client innovation center, in Baton Rouge.”
Asked how IBM is ramping up employment, Pratt said in an email the company is "bringing in potential clients to show them our unmatched skills and capabilities" in several areas of tech. Long-term, he said IBM is "shaping college programs, expanding p-tech schools, teacher training and meet-ups."
Former Gov. Bobby Jindal first struck the deal for IBM to come to Baton Rouge in 2013, hailing it as a “game changer” that would serve as an anchor for Louisiana’s nascent tech economy.
The state and city-parish of East Baton Rouge offered an incentive package of nearly $147 million over 17 years in exchange for the firm’s 800 jobs. After spending $57 million on grants and tax refunds--and another $14 million on bolstering college computer science programs, especially at LSU--the company fell well short of its 800-job goal last year.
IBM’s downtown offices is the centerpiece of a $55 million riverfront complex on Lafayette street that included luxury apartments and townhomes. The office complex was funded by the government and is owned by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation-affiliated Wilbur Marvin Foundation.
Instead of penalizing IBM by clawing back some of the state funds, Edwards’ administration decided to strike a new agreement to keep IBM in Baton Rouge longer and give it more time to meet its promises. The state could have clawed back $1.5 million at the time.
The revised agreement includes harsher penalties if the company fails to meet its hiring goals in 2019.