OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals Inc. in Baton Rouge says it is in final preparations for a patient study designed to determine the effectiveness of its treatment for prostate cancer.
ProscaVax is an immunotherapeutic cancer vaccine designed to stimulate a patient's immune system so it attacks prostate cancer without hurting the patient.
Oncbiomune said preparations for patient enrollments for its Phase 2 clinical trial of the vaccine are being completed between Theradex Oncology, the contract research organization overseeing the study, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, a teaching hospital of Harvard University Medical School in Boston. About 120 patients are expected to be enrolled.
In preparation for the clinical trial and other developments, the company said it has taken measures to clean its balance sheet, including recently retiring $900,000 of debt. Management is in negotiations with its lenders and accredited investors to secure additional funding.