Gonzales children's products maker Crown Crafts Inc. reported a third-quarter profit of $2.1 million, or 21 cents per share, the same as the comparable quarter a year earlier.
Net sales totaled $19.5 million for its fiscal third-quarter, compared to $18.6 million a year earlier.
Gross profit for the current year quarter increased to 31.6% of net sales, up from 31.3% of net sales in the prior-year quarter.
“Demand for our products was strong in the third quarter and has remained so throughout the first nine months of fiscal 2021,” said E. Randall Chestnut, chairman and chief executive officer.
Olivia Elliott, president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer, said cash flows and the balance sheet also remained strong and the company will maintain its focus on generating cash flow, controlling costs and developing new products.
For the nine-month fiscal period, net income was $5.8 million, or 57 cents per share, on net sales of $57.3 million, compared with net income of $5.0 million, or 49 cents per share, on net sales of $53.1 million for the first nine months of the previous fiscal year.
Crown Crafts shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of this year. The stock has increased 30% in the last 12 months.
Crown Crafts produces infant bedding, toddler bedding, bibs and developmental toys and operates through subsidiaries NoJo Baby & Kids Inc., Sassy Baby Inc. and Carousel Designs LLC.