Beginning farmer training program set
The LSU Agricultural Center will kick off a free yearlong training program for beginning Louisiana farmers in January in New Orleans.
The deadline for the Grow Louisiana program is Dec. 14 at surveymonkey.com/r/ApplyGrowLA2019. A beginning farmer is defined as someone who is currently farming with less than 10 years of experience or who wants to start farming.
Grow Louisiana provides whole-farm planning, horticulture and business training, online resources, support and mentoring. The program's goal is increasing the success of agricultural communities by building a statewide network of farmers and providing business tools and educational resources to new farmers. The program is funded by a U.S. Department of Agriculture Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program training grant. It is led by the AgCenter in collaboration with the Acadiana Food Alliance, Market Umbrella and SPROUT NOLA.
In 2019, the program will be held in New Orleans every Tuesday evening for three hours, starting Jan. 15. Classes will continue for eight weeks in the spring followed by eight weeks in the fall. Participants are expected to attend 15 of the 17 night classroom sessions, plus field days and other program activities. Participation is free, and travel to the annual Southern Sustainable Agriculture Working Group Convention is included.
Investar Bank opens branch in Central
Investar Bank has opened a branch at 8579 Sullivan Road in Central, its 21st branch location in south Louisiana.
The 2,400-square-foot full-service branch features three drive-thru lanes plus a dedicated ATM lane. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The branch manager is Brandon Walker. The website is investarbank.com and phone number is (225) 251-4550.
Silver Oaks Apartments opens in Gonzales
Silver Oaks Apartments has opened at 14496 Airline Highway in Gonzales.
The 336-unit community began construction in first-quarter 2018 and will complete construction by the end of next summer.
The development has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, which include granite countertops, wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, patio French doors and open floor plans. Community amenities include a pool with gas grills and built-in fire pits, a pond surrounded by a lighted walking trail, a fitness center with an adjacent children's playroom, a playground, dog park and resident package locker system.
GNO Inc. taking annual luncheon registration
GNO Inc. is accepting registration for its annual luncheon, set for Feb. 8 in the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, Empire Ballroom, 601 Loyola Ave.
The luncheon, titled "Come Together: The Power of Partnership," will celebrate cooperation among organizations, successes for 2018 and explore the challenges that will require continued collaboration. Also, the 2019 board of directors and NextGen Council will be announced and installed.
The program typically attracts more than 1,200 attendees.
Networking and a cash bar are scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by the lunch and program lasting until 1 p.m. Single tickets are $75; tables of 10 are $750. Registration is at gnoinc.org/news/events-calendar.