A Lafayette-based International truck dealership has expanded its footprint after it paid $5.5 million to purchase a Baton Rouge dealership.
Schilling Acquisitions LLC of Lafayette bought the Timmons Truck Center on the corner of O’Neal Lane and Old Hammond Highway in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office. Chris Schouest, the president and chief executive officer of iTA Truck Sales and Service, is a member of Schilling Acquisitions.
The 7.5-acre site at 763 O’Neal includes a 44,000-square-foot building.
Schouest said iTA has locations in Lafayette, Houma, Lake Charles, New Orleans and Slidell. The company sells and leases International brand trucks, tractors and buses. The acquisition expands the company’s footprint.
“As the largest International dealership in Louisiana, we see tremendous growth opportunity in the industry and the region,” he said.
iTA has about 120 employees company-wide. The plan is to have between 25 to 30 people working at the Baton Rouge location, with a combination of existing Timmons employees and new hires, Schouest said.