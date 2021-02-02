A Lafayette-based International truck dealership has expanded its footprint after it paid $5.5 million to purchase a Baton Rouge dealership. Schilling Acquisitions LLC of Lafayette bought the Timmons Truck Center on the corner of O’Neal Lane and Old Hammond Highway in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office. The 7.5 acre site at 763 O’Neal includes a 44,000 square foot building.