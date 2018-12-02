BATON ROUGE AREA
Kristen Edson has been named deputy library director of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, responsible for facilities management, the capital improvement plan, technology infrastructure and technical services.
The Michigan native has participated in the design process for space planning and renovation for library facilities within the Bossier Parish Library system, and as manager of the Central Library reorganized its departmental structure and restructured workflows for circulation services. She also led Chicago’s Outreach Team Human Centered Design Project, and has curated and moved museum archival collections. Edson received her master’s degree in library and information science from Wayne State University. She serves as president of the Library Instruction Round Table for the American Library Association and holds a certificate in instructional design from George Washington University.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Nina Cleveland has been named as professor of practice and associate program director for emergency and security studies at the Tulane University School of Professional Advancement.
Cleveland was a practice coordinator and academic professional associate for the master of public health and doctor of philosophy programs at the University of Georgia’s college of public health. She previously worked at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the division of global migration and quarantine as an emergency response planner and Georgia Public Health District 2 as an emergency preparedness and response specialist. Cleveland holds a practical nursing diploma from Dalton Vocational School of Health Occupations and from the University of Georgia: a practical nursing diploma, bachelor's degree in social work, a master's degree in public health and a doctorate of philosophy in health promotion and behavior.