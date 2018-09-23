Louisiana International Trade Week set
The second annual Louisiana International Trade Week will be held Nov. 5-9 at the International House Hotel, 221 Camp St., in New Orleans.
The event highlights the trade community and promotes international trade and economic development opportunities within Louisiana. Activities will include an opening reception, educational panels, discussions and site tours. Themes and programs cover navigating international trade; opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises overseas; small business resource partners; and policies and projects impacting Louisiana’s role in international trade.
The event closes with the World Trade Center’s annual fundraiser gala, the Jubilee, with U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy as the keynote speaker Nov. 9 in Harrah’s Casino Theatre in New Orleans. The event will include a silent auction, dinner and dancing. The trade center also will present the Eugene J. Schreiber Award to Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson for his contributions and work promoting Louisiana in global commerce.
Ticket and sponsorship information are at www.wtcno.org.
Beef cattle, forage field day scheduled
The LSU AgCenter will hold a beef cattle and forage field day on Oct. 18 in Alexandria.
Registration will start at 2:30 p.m. at the State Emergency Evacuation Shelter next to the LSU Alexandria campus on U.S. 71, with a field tour beginning at 3 p.m. on the AgCenter Dean Lee Research Station.
Topics will include a Bermuda grass planting study, weed control, fencing and fence-line weaning, horn fly management, armyworm control and breeding soundness examinations.
The field tour will be followed by an indoor program with comments from LSU AgCenter administrators, a Louisiana Master Farmer update and graduation of the latest class of the Louisiana Master Cattleman program.
Louisiana agriculture nominations sought
The Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction is accepting nominations for its induction ceremony being held March 7 at the L’Auberge Hotel in Baton Rouge.
The Hall of Distinction is a program of the Louisiana Radio Network, LSU AgCenter, Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
It recognizes individuals who have a profound effect on Louisiana agriculture or agricultural enterprises. Nominees can represent any facet of agriculture or agriculture-related industries, including farming, ranching, aquaculture, fisheries, education or agribusiness.
Nomination forms are online at www.louisianaagriculturehallofdistinction.com or through any parish LSU AgCenter extension office.
Employment law forum scheduled
A forum providing information on recent employment cases and new laws and practical guidance for employers on how to deal with the changing legal landscape will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Lawton Room at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.
The program is valid for 3.0 credits toward SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP recertification, approved for 3.0 CLE by the Louisiana State Bar Association and been submitted to the HR Certification Institute for review.
Topics for the Kean Miller Labor and Employment Forum include the effect of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements on sexual harassment investigation, litigation and best practices; managing medical leave of absence and return to work issues under the American with Disabilities Act and Family Medical Leave Act; and an EEOC and National Labor Relations Board enforcement update, with an optional Tiger Stadium tour.
Reservation can be made at rsvp@keanmiller.com or (225) 389-3753.
Law firm opens Bossier City office
Education and insurance defense law firm Hammonds, Sills, Adkins & Guice LLP in Baton Rouge has opened an office in Bossier City.
The office is its third location, and along with the office in Monroe will serve corporate clients in north Louisiana, said Kenneth F. Sills, managing partner of the firm.
Lifelong Bossier City resident William P. Self was hired to open the office. He practices in the areas of general legal defense, personal injury, insurance defense, employment law and public school law and holds a bachelor's degree in finance and juris doctorate from LSU.
SCORE plans seminar about Google Tools
A workshop on organizing a business with Google Tools will be held by the SCORE Baton Rouge chapter from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at LSU Emerging Technology, 340 E. Parker Blvd., in Baton Rouge.
The workshop will cover Google services such as Drive, Hangouts and Gmail, with demonstrations on the process of creating things within each program and how they link together. A question-and-answer session will be included.
Registration is at batonrougearea.score.org.
Livingston meeting features forecast
The Livingston Economic Development Council fall quarterly meeting will feature an economic forecast by economist Loren Scott at 11:30 a.m.Oct. 3 at the Forrest Grove Plantation, 8743 Stephenson Drive, in Denham Springs.
The lunch cost is $23. Reservations can be made online at ledc.net, at lisa@ledc.net or (225) 686-3982 by Oct. 1.
Apparel brand opens Magazine Street store
Apparel brand Untuckit has opened its first store in New Orleans at 3943 Magazine St.
The 2,089-square-foot store will be the brand’s 41st store across the U.S. and Canada.
Untuckit was created in 2011, designing shirts that are meant to be worn untucked. The company has since introduced apparel categories ranging from T-shirts and polos to sports jackets and performance wear, and launched women’s and boys’ lines in 2017.
The chain said Saints quarterback Drew Brees is an investor and ambassador for the company.
Group plans seminar on paid-speaking
The National Speakers Association – New Orleans Chapter is presenting a "Get Paid to Speak" workshop from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Hilton New Orleans Airport, 901 Airline Drive, in Kenner.
The program will be led by four professional speakers. Topics include converting expertise into a paid speech; getting started and being taken seriously; finding and attracting clients willing to pay speaking fees; kinds of speeches that command high fees; and the option of speaking for free.
Registration and ticket information are at GetPaidToSpeak.net.