Baton Rouge-based General Informatics has acquired Versiant, a fast-growing technology solutions and managed services provider.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Rosewood Private Investments, a Dallas-based private equity firm, bought a majority stake in General Informatics in 2020 and developed an aggressive growth plan. This is the second business General Informatics acquired this year; in the spring it bought the personal computer sales and managed services division of Baton Rouge-based EMCO Technologies.
Don Monistere, CEO and President of General Informatics, said the Versiant deal fits in with the company’s mission to leverage the best combination of technology and services to help enable success for clients.
“After our first meeting with Versiant, I knew this was the next step for General Informatics,” Monistere said in a statement. “Versiant’s geography and unique offering is aligned with our strategic vision.”
Versiant, which has offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, has expertise in a number of growing sectors, including maritime, logistics, manufacturing, consumer products and healthcare.
General Informatics was founded in 2001 and its headquarters sit at the corner of Highland Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard. It also has offices in Metairie and San Francisco with more than 60 employees. It sells information technology managed services such as cloud storage for businesses and is a consultant to government, health care providers and educational businesses.