Romano’s Macaroni Grill has completed a $32 million purchase of the Sullivan’s Steakhouse chain, a deal that includes a Baton Rouge restaurant.
Del Frisco Restaurant Group, which had owned Sullivan’s, said the deal was completed on Friday. The sale included 14 restaurants, including the location at 5252 Corporate Blvd. in the Esplanade Mall.
The Sullivan’s brand is expected to remain in operation. Officials with Macaroni Grill said the steakhouse chain will complement its portfolio of more than 100 Italian restaurants.
Macaroni Grill operated a location in Baton Rouge in Citiplace from 1995 to 2010. The chain recently emerged from bankruptcy protection.