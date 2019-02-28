The Denham Springs-area parks departments is working out the details to buy an older country club, a move that would put the recreation department back in the golf business.
"It’s a good opportunity for us,” said Gary Templeton, director of PARDS. “It’s an additional program for the parks to have.”
Templeton said he’s waiting to hear from closing attorneys to set a date for the purchase of the Denham Springs Country Club. A sale price for the 59-acre park is being worked out, he said.
Parks and Recreation of Denham Springs operated a driving range at North Park, its largest facility, but it closed several years ago.
The Denham Springs Country Club is off Lockhart Road next to North Park. The country club, which opened in 1958, features a nine-hole golf course, a swimming pool and a club house.
Jay Mallett, a PARDS board member, said the facilities have become antiquated with few improvements in recent years. But PARDS has the resources and employees to bring the country club back up.
"We have the lawn equipment, we have the knowledge with the turf and everything to get a system and get it under control and keep it maintained,” he said.
Mallett said he expects the country club could could become profitable under PARDS management.
"We believe we can turn that thing around … through advertisement to bring in not just local people but people out of this area that would love to play some golf and hit balls,” he said.
Mallett said a goal of the purchase is to make a golf course affordable and accessible for all. "There's a lot of people just in the parish and in Denham who would love to have a nice facility that’s taken care of."
He noted that the new Top Golf driving range in Baton Rouge indicates there is a healthy interest in the sport here.
PARDS currently operates three parks: North Park, South Park and L.M. Lockhart Park.
The pool at the country club also needs some work to make it usable, but Templeton said the plans are to get it back into operation.
Mallett said the clubhouse could also be renovated into a venue for events, such as weddings.
"We just don’t feel like it’s met its potential yet,” Mallett said.
Staff writer Caroline Grueskin contributed to this report.