Christian Brothers auto shop opens
Christian Brothers Automotive has opened an auto care shop at 14455 Airline Highway in Gonzales.
The franchise shop is owned by Mark and Donna Theriot and their son Eric. Mark Theriot has worked in the automotive industry for 38 years and has patents for automotive data analytics. Donna Theriot has experience as a sales specialist.
The shop is open six days a week, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The shop offers auto care services ranging from upkeep and repairs to preventive maintenance, offering complimentary shuttle rides and digital vehicle inspections with owners viewing them.
Founded in Mission Bend, Texas, in 1982, Christian Brothers Automotive has more than 220 auto shop locations across 30 states.
The phone number is (225) 401-3310 and the website is www.cbac.com/airline/.
Smile Spa set for Jefferson Highway
Dr. Aimee Russo-Mounger and her sister Dr. Alexis Russo are opening an art spa dental office on Monday at 10235 Jefferson Highway, No. 5, in a new 5,400-square-foot building.
The Smile Spa office will have 10 treatment rooms and have two full-body massage chairs in the waiting room, a TV screen, coffee bar with mini fridge and ice maker and glass case displaying dental vitamins, skin care line and a few local jewelry artists, along with art displays for purchase created by Louisiana women. Spa amenities for patients include warm neck wraps, blankets, plush robes, warm or cool eye mask, headphones, paraffin hand wax, jewelry cleaning and other services. It also offers the use of a cold laser that treats inflammation in the head and neck, TMJ joint pain, migraine or headache pain and tooth pain.
Russo-Mounger has been practicing for 22 years and started a spa dental office in Baton Rouge in 2004 and in 2017 added a licensed laser aesthetician at 4450 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite C. Her sister, who was practicing in Shreveport for the past 10 years, has added her practice to The Smile Spa.