Leo Denault, who has served as chairman and chief executive officer of Entergy since 2013, announced Wednesday he plans to retire in 2023.
Andrew "Drew" Marsh, 50, executive vice president and chief financial officer, was elected by Entergy's board of directors to replace Denault. Marsh will take over as CEO on November 1, the company said in a press release.
"The future for Entergy is bright and there are significant opportunities ahead," Denault said in a statement. "I know Drew is the right person to successfully lead the company forward on the path we’ve built together.”
Denault, 62, joined Entergy in 1999 as vice president, corporate development. In 2002, he assumed responsibility for the areas of strategic planning, the office of the chief risk officer, and strategic pricing and transmission services.
Denault became executive vice president and chief financial officer in February 2004. Entergy noted that during his tenure as CFO, the company delivered the highest operational earnings per share and highest operating cash flow in company history in 2011 and 2010, respectively.
Entergy's footprint has grown to include 3 million customers in Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas.
Denault was honored as a Global Energy Awards finalist for the S&P Platts Global 2021 Chief Executive of the Year and by the Climate Leadership Conference with a 2021 Individual Leadership Award for accelerating Entergy’s carbon reduction strategy to net-zero emissions by 2050 and advancing climate resilience initiatives throughout communities in its service region.
“Leo Denault has shaped Entergy’s purpose, culture and transformation with a relentless focus on creating long-term, sustainable value for customers, employees, communities and owners,” Stuart Levenick, Entergy’s lead independent director, said in a statement. “Leo has built and led an experienced team that has consistently executed an orderly business strategy with solid underlying fundamentals, including a robust customer base, a strong financial position, a constructive regulatory environment, strong community partnerships, a talented, diverse workforce, and a world-class storm restoration organization."
Marsh joined Entergy in 1998 and held multiple corporate planning roles before being transferred to Entergy-Koch LP as vice president for strategic planning. He coordinated multiple acquisitions for pipeline and generating assets.
With Entergy’s decision to exit the partnership, Marsh was a key member of the transaction team for the sales of both Entergy-Koch Trading and Gulf South Pipeline, the two principal businesses of the partnership.
Marsh served in a series of financial planning and strategy roles, including vice president, planning and financial communications, before becoming CFO in 2013.
He earned a bachelor's in mechanical engineering from the University of Notre Dame and a master's in management from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.
“I am both grateful and honored by the confidence the board has placed in me, and I’m honored to follow in my colleague and friend Leo Denault’s footsteps,” Marsh said in a statement.
Kimberly Fontan, 49, will succeed Marsh as executive vice president and CFO. She has been with the utility company since 1996, starting as a staff accountant. She served as a vice president in system planning, regulatory services and regulatory affairs before becoming senior vice president and chief accounting officer in 2019.
Fontan earned a bachelor's in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from the University of Southern Mississippi and a master's in business administration from Loyola University New Orleans.